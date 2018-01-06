BPO network, groups kick off campaign for safer workplace

By Maya M. Padillo, Correspondent

DAVAO CITY — The BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN) along with progressive groups AnakBayan-Southern Mindanao Region (SMR), Kilusang Mayo Uno-SMR, Nonoy Librado Development Center and the Church-Labor Solidarity Network in Dava,o started a campaign on Friday for safe work places dubbed #SafeWorkplacesNow outside the burned NCCC Mall following the deaths of SSI workers and one NCCC Mall employee.

“Safe workplace must be ensured now! We do not want another workplace tragedy where workers will die as they try to earn a living,” public relations officer Jupiter L. Delda told media.

The groups are also calling for the immediate passage into law of the occupational safety and health (OSH) bill (HB 64 and SB 1317) to increase penalties and criminalize violations or non-compliance of safety standards that imperil workers.

“The BIEN Philippines supports the immediate passage of the Senate Bill 131 and House Bill 64 for stricter compliance the companies para mapatawan ng kaso ang mga employers na hindi compliant sa health and safety standards ng manggagawa,” Mr. Delda said.

BIEN along with the Nonoy Librado Development Center and the Church-Labor Solidarity Network conducted an independent fact finding mission on December 29 until January 4 this year.

Mr. Delda cited instances pointing to violations of OSH standards, saying survivors of the fire did not participate in any fire drills, in the course of their work.

They also found out that fire alarms were not functioning and there were no emergency lightings to guide the evacuees towards the fire exits, Mr. Delda pointed out.

Based on their initial fact-finding mission, BIEN deemed that both research NOW SSI and NCCC be held accountable for these apparent lapses.

“Despite the fact that Davao City has been boosting…its most well-trained fire fighting and rescue team in the country, testimonies from families who witness the fire reveal otherwise,” he also said.

They are also calling for the scrapping of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and holding the said agency accountable for this tragedy.

Mr. Delda said NCCC has been accredited by PEZA and the information technology special economic zone (PEZA-SEZ) because it houses a BPO company. He said: “In fact where BPO companies exist (these) are almost always accredited by PEZA-SEZ. This is because a BPO industry is a favored industry by the government….”

The press conference was simultaneously held in Quezon City led by BIEN together with the Center for Trade Union and Human Rights, Church People Workers Solidarity, Institute for Occupational Health and Safety, Ecumenical Institute for Labor Education and Research and KMU and Gabriela Women’s Party.