Brokers’ group authorized to witness import inspections

THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) signed an agreement on Tuesday that allows the Chamber of Customs Brokers, Inc. (CCBI) to serve as the importers’ representative during physical examination procedures as a means of streamlining trade.

“The absence of customs brokers or importers often results in the delay of examination of alerted shipments,” Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña was quoted in a statement as saying.

The agreement provides that a member of the CCBI will stand as representative of the importer, owner or its customs broker or authorized representative during the physical examination of goods under exceptional circumstances such as, but not limited to, when the importer, owner or its customs broker or authorized representative is absent or cannot be located.

Under the agreement, CCBI experts or personnel will only act as witnesses in the physical examinations as representatives of the importer, owner or its customs brokers, according to the BoC.

“Their function shall be limited to making a record or statement as to the contents of the shipment which they observe,” said Mr. Lapeña.

He said alert orders are only issued to verify any derogatory reports received by the BOC. If there are no irregularities, they will be immediately released by the BoC while those with verified violations will be penalized.

“This move will compel importers especially smugglers to comply with what is proper and declare the correct valuation so the government will have its rightful revenue,” he added.

The BoC collected P458.2 billion in 2017, up 16%, but missing its P459.6-billion target.

This year, it has been set a target of P637.1 billion, 39% more than the actual collections last year. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan