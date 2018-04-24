BSP chief flags trade row risk

A TRADE ROW between the United States and China will limit growth opportunities for the Philippines and the global economy, the central bank chief said on Monday, even as the Trade secretary cited efforts to further diversify markets for Philippine goods.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor A. Espenilla, Jr. said it is “too early” to tell how the tariff showdown between the world’s two biggest economies will end, while Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said separately in a press conference in Makati City that the Philippines was “banking on non-traditional markets also to address the growing concerns amid the looming trade concerns…”

US and China have been imposing tariffs on more of each one’s goods, triggering fears of a looming trade war that has unsettled financial markets worldwide. Mr. Trump last month imposed higher taxes on steel and aluminum imports, to which China responded with $3 billion worth of tariffs on US fruits, nuts, pork and wine.

“In general, the Philippines benefits from an open trading system wherein we can compete and sell to any market that has an interest in our products, goods and services,” Mr. Espenilla told reporters.

“That’s where the economic interest of the Philippines lies: to support the openness of the trade environment and that’s how we continue to position,” he added.

“But if you ask if push comes to shove and there’s a trade war, obviously a country like the Philippines will be affected because we do trade with many countries.”

While the net impact “remains to be seen,” Mr. Espenilla said this could likewise open up new opportunities for the Philippines.

“If it’s a war between two countries, maybe the affected country will look for other markets where it will sell at a lower price. It may actually be a boon rather than a bane for a country like the Philippines, but it’s very hard to generalize the consequences.”

China and the US are two of the country’s biggest trading partners.

Mr. Espenilla also allayed fears again of overheating, saying domestic economic activity remains robust.

“…[W]e are conscious of overheating if the economy is growing faster than its potential. It’s not,” the central bank chief said.

The government targets 7-8% economic growth annually up to 2022, when President Rodrigo R. Duterte ends his six-year term, from 6.7% in 2017 and a 6.3% average in 2010-2016 during the term of former president Benigno S.C. Aquino III. — Melissa L. T. Lopez