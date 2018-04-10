BSP expects National ID system law to be passed in May

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects the national identification (ID) system to be enacted next month.

Speaking at the national convention of Chamber of Thirft Banks in Makati, BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla, Jr. said the monetary authority sees the National ID System to be passed into law next month.

“Our great expectation is that we will have finally a proper national ID law as early as next month,” Mr. Espenilla said yesterday, adding that the Senate and House versions have been certified as urgent.

The Senate and House versions of the bill establishing the national ID system has been approved on third and final reading. Mr. Espenilla said he expects the bicameral conference committee to convene next month to consolidate the two versions. — Karl Angelo N. Vidal