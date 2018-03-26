The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has rolled out new designs for coins, with the new currency series to all come in silver but will carry different features for distinction.

BSP Deputy Governor Diwa C. Guinigundo unveiled the new generation currency (NGC) coins on Monday, March 26, saying the central bank will “start releasing” the designs to the public via banks.

The coins are nickel-plated steel to be more durable, resulting in a metallic silver color for all denominations. This will likewise deter illegal hoarding for the extraction of metal content, which was present in the old set of coins.

However, sizes of the coin as well as varying designs should allow the public to distinguish one from the other. Mr. Guinigundo said the public should touch and feel the coins and realize that “it is difficult actually to make a mistake” in setting each one apart.

BSP unveils new designs for peso coins 1 of 6

The coins also carry enhanced security features, including micro-printed details using laser technology for the P5 and P10 denominations to deter counterfeiting.

Meanwhile, the BSP has decided to drop the 10-centavo coin in response to soft demand and use for this denomination.

Initial production involved 139.567 million pieces of the new coin design, BSP officials said. — Melissa Luz T. Lopez