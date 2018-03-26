Advertisement

BSP unveils new designs for peso coins

The P10 coin is 27 millimeters (mm) in diameter, decreasing in size to the 15-mm one centavo coin. It will carry the headshot of hero Apolinario Mabini one one side and a stylized kapa-kapa plant on the other side. The coin’s edge carries continuous lines with a stylized lettering of the words “Bangko Sentral.”

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has rolled out new designs for coins, with the new currency series to all come in silver but will carry different features for distinction.

BSP Deputy Governor Diwa C. Guinigundo unveiled the new generation currency (NGC) coins on Monday, March 26, saying the central bank will “start releasing” the designs to the public via banks.

The coins are nickel-plated steel to be more durable, resulting in a metallic silver color for all denominations. This will likewise deter illegal hoarding for the extraction of metal content, which was present in the old set of coins.

However, sizes of the coin as well as varying designs should allow the public to distinguish one from the other. Mr. Guinigundo said the public should touch and feel the coins and realize that “it is difficult actually to make a mistake” in setting each one apart.

The P10 coin is 27 millimeters (mm) in diameter, decreasing in size to the 15-mm one centavo coin. It will carry the headshot of hero Apolinario Mabini one one side and a stylized kapa-kapa plant on the other side. The coin’s edge carries continuous lines with a stylized lettering of the words “Bangko Sentral.”
The P5 coin, which was circulated as early as December last year, carries the face of Andres Bonifacio – replacing former President Emilio Aguinaldo – and the tayabak plant on the reverse. The coin comes with smooth edges.
The new P1 coin carries the face of national hero Jose Rizal and the waling-waling flower at the back. Its edge bears an intermittent reed.
The 25-centavo, five-centavo, and one-centavo coins will carry the iconic three stars and a sun design on the obverse, which is a stylized rendition of the Philippine flag. The 25-centavo will come with the katmon flower and a plain edge; the five-centavo will have the kapal-kapal baging plant and a reeded edge; while the one-centavo coin will have the mangkono plant and a plain edge.
The five-centavo will have the kapal-kapal baging plant and a reeded edge.
The one-centavo coin will have the mangkono plant and a plain edge.

 

The coins also carry enhanced security features, including micro-printed details using laser technology for the P5 and P10 denominations to deter counterfeiting.

Meanwhile, the BSP has decided to drop the 10-centavo coin in response to soft demand and use for this denomination.

Initial production involved 139.567 million pieces of the new coin design, BSP officials said. — Melissa Luz T. Lopez