Bulacan airport gets NEDA Board OK

THE NATIONAL Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board chaired by President Rodrigo R. Duterte gave the go signal for eight new infrastructure projects, including a P753.63-billion international airport project proposed by San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said in a mobile phone message to reporters on Wednesday evening that the NEDA Board approved SMC’s unsolicited proposal to build a new international airport in Bulacan, although “confirmation is subject to final review of the concession agreement.”

SMC’s proposed airport will be built on a 2,500-hectare property with up to six runways, and to be configured to handle about 100 million passengers a year.

As an unsolicited proposal, SMC’s project will have to undergo a Swiss challenge, which requires an invitation for other companies to make competing offers, while giving the original proponent the right to match them.

The NEDA Board also approved the P50-billion 71.13-kilometer railway project that will connect Subic Bay Freeport Zone to Clark Freeport Zone, and the P12.55 billion operations and maintenance contract for the Clark International Airport expansion project. The Subic-Clark railway is funded by Chinese official development assistance (ODA).

Also given the green light were the P39.22-billion Ambal-Simuay River and Rio Grande de Mindanao River flood control projects; the P27.369-billion project involving the construction of 10 priority bridges crossing the Pasig-Marikina river and Manggahan floodway; and the P11.37-billion Bridge Construction Acceleration Project for Socio-Economic Development, which includes five four-lane bridges and 25 two-lane truss bridges in nine regions.

These big-ticket infrastructure projects are part of the government’s P8.4-trillion “Build, Build, Build” program. Under the six-year plan, the Philippines aims to lift infrastructure development spending from 5.4% of GDP in 2017 to over 7% in 2022.

The NEDA Board also gave the go signal for the P1.02-billion Davao Food Complex project, which involves the development of a 20-hectare government property in Toril, Davao City into an agri-industrial complex; and the P4.78-billion Rural Agro-Enterprise Partnership for Inclusive Development and Growth (RAPID Growth) project aimed at supporting 78,000 farming households.

Aside from the eight new projects, the NEDA Board also gave the go-ahead for adjustments in projects approved in earlier meetings, such as the change in scope and cost and loan validity extension of the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measures in Low-Lying Areas of Pampanga Bay Project worth P6.151 billion.

The NEDA Board also confirmed the restructuring for the P7.24 billion Integrated Natural Resources and Environment Management Project; the change in scope and cost for the Integrated Marine Environment Monitoring System Phase 2 Project now worth P1.68 billion; and the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System’s proposed increase in cost of the New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project worth P14.321 billion.

The following projects were given provisional approval: Land Bank of the Philippines’ P1.27 billion Conflict-Sensitive Resource and Asset Management Program – Financial Cooperation Project, the Department of Interior and Local Government’s Safe Philippines Project Phase 1 worth P20.3 billion, and the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project (Tawi-Tawi Bridges) worth P25.26 billion.

The NEDA Board also approved the change in financing from local funding to ODA of the Arterial Bypass Project Phase 3; the National Irrigation Administration’s proposed change in design and increase in cost of the P4.37 billion Chico River Pump Irrigation Project and its request for 46-month extension of loan validity and project completion schedule for the P11.21-billion Jalaur River Multi-Purpose Project, Stage 2.

The DPWH’s request for a 24-month loan validity extension, revision of construction period and schedule, and change in scope of the P1.03-billion Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project were likewise given the go-signal, as well as the Department of Transportation’s request for a supplemental loan for the New Bohol Airport Construction and Sustainable Environment Protection Project.

“We are pleased to see more infrastructure projects in the pipeline. As we roll them out, government shall keep working towards developing the country’s infrastructure to ensure easing of congestion in Metro Manila and spreading growth to the regions,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia was quoted as saying in a separate statement yesterday. — E.J.C. Tubayan