Bulldogs ready for grind to get back UAAP title

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

FOR the sixth straight year the National University (NU) Bulldogs are back in the finals of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s volleyball tournament and expressed readiness to compete albeit expecting it to be no walk in the park.

Following their three-set win over the University of Santo Tomas Tiger Spikers, 25-13, 25-13 and 31-29, in their Final Four match on Sunday, the Bulldogs are back on the championship stage, putting themselves in position to win the title, something they have not done since UAAP Season 76.

They are now awaiting the winner of the do-or-die Final Four match between three-time defending champions Ateneo Blue Spikers and Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws tomorrow.

Back in the finals once again, NU coach Dante Alinsunurin underscored that it is a direct result of the tremendous support that the team has been getting from various stakeholders.

“Where we at right now is a product of the support we have been getting from the school, the managers and the parents of the players. Without them, this sixth straight finals appearance for us would not be possible,” said the coach, whose wards finished the elimination round with a 12-2 record, tied with FEU.

“But we are not done yet. We will continue to work hard to bring back the title to NU,” added Mr. Alinsunurin, who is steering the team in trying to end the stranglehold of Ateneo on the title.

Asked who they prefer to face in the finals, Ateneo or FEU, the NU coach said they do not have any preference as either way they would be up against good teams that should only make things tough for them.

“We have no preference who we will face in the finals. We will just do our best whoever we face,” said Mr. Alinsunurin, adding, “Key for us is to continue playing as team.”