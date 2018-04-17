Bus, light rail can co-exist in Cebu City — mayor

CEBU CITY Mayor Tomas R. Osmeña said while he is not against the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, he will not allow the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, which has been delayed for more than a year, to be cancelled to accommodate the train system. “Well, we have for other groups allowed them to do their study. Just to identify the consortium doesn’t mean anything to me. The other group has presented themselves. It’s my duty to listen to everything. But let me tell you my reservations. I think they are just looking for an excuse to cancel the BRT. I will not allow that to happen,” Mr. Osmeña told reporters on Monday. The proponent of the LRT project, in a statement dated April 15, said it “expects to complete the process with the Department of Transportation (DoTr) this year” and to start construction by early 2019 once all permits and other documents are completed. The proponent, a consortium composed of local and foreign companies plan “to build an elevated LRT with a subway section at the central business district of Cebu City.” — The Freeman

