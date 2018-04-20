Business groups commit to hiring K-12 graduates

Business groups on Friday, April 20, reaffirmed their commitment to hire senior high school graduates under the K to 12 program amid concerns over their job readiness earlier raised by employers.

“We in the private sector therefore reaffirm our strong support for the K to 12 reform by taking affirmative action and opening employment positions for K to 12 graduates and rethinking our hiring guidelines to put a premium on competencies instead of credentials,” Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) chairman Ramon Del Rosario, Jr. said in a press briefing, reading the joint statement of business associations, such as Philippine Chamber of Commerce Inc. (PCCI), Makati Business Club (MBC), IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP), and the Joint Foreign Chamber of the Philippines (JFCCP). — Camille A. Aguinaldo