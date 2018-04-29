Business sector oppose Negros Island split under federal system

THE NEGROS Oriental Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI) and the Central Visayas regional chamber has expressed full support to a shift to a federal system of government, but want the two Negros provinces in one island to belong to the same state. Edward Du, Central Visayas Regional head of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce Inc. (PCCI) and former NOCCI president, said the proposal of former Senator Aquilino Q. Pimentel Sr. to split Negros Island under the federal state would not give equal opportunity to Negros Oriental. Mr. Pimentel’s proposal was to include Negros Oriental in the proposed Eastern Federal State with Leyte, Samar, Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor, and the proposed Western Visayas Federal State will consists of Guimaras, Panay Island, and Negros Occidental. Mr. Du said under such division, there is little chance for a state governor to come from Negros Oriental. A Negros Island Region, consisting of Negros Oriental and Occidental, was created under the Aquino administration, but was revoked by President Rodrigo R. Duterte. This reverted the two provinces back to separate regions with Negros Occidental under Western Visayas and Oriental under Central Visayas. The business group has been asked to submit its stand on federalism before the President’s state of the nation address this year in July. — The Freeman