Calida calls Sereno a “liar”, out to mislead public

Solicitor-General Jose C. Calida on Thursday said that Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno “again attempted to mislead the Filipino people” after her camp revealed they had recovered several Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) from her stay at the University of the Philippines as a law professor.

“Sereno claims to have recovered 8 of her SALNs.. except for her 1989 SALN, assuming it is not a fabrication, those Sereno supposedly ‘recovered’ were the same ones submitted by the OSG (Office of the Solicitor General) to the Supreme Court (SC),” Mr. Calida said on his Twitter account, before concluding his tweet with the word, “liar.”

Today, Sereno again attempted to mislead the Filipino people. Sereno claims to have recovered 8 of her SALNs. Except for her 1989 SALN, assuming it is not a fabrication,

those Sereno supposedly "recovered" were the same ones submitted by the OSG to the Supreme Court. Liar. — SolGen Jose C Calida (@SolGenCalida) April 12, 2018

Ms. Sereno’s spokerspersons, lawyers Anacleto A. Lacanilao III and Josalee S. Deinla, on Thursday told media they had recovered at least nine SALNs.

Mr. Calida is the author of the quo warranto petition seeking to void Ms. Sereno’s appointment as the top magistrate for not being able to fully submit her SALNs to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

The Chief Justice and her camp, for their part, have argued only impeachment can oust an impeachable official like her and that granting Mr. Calida’s petition would set dangerous precendents for the judicial branch of the government.

Both camps were able to present their cases before the high court on Tuesday in the oral arguments that saw the Chief Justice being questioned by her own peers, most of which focused on her allegedly “irregular” SALNs.

During the arguments, Ms. Sereno told her fellow justices that the JBC could have removed her from the shortlisted nominees and that they could have asked for more SALNs since they acknowledged her SALN submission in several occasions.

Both camps were directed by the SC to submit their memoranda on or before April 20 before the case is submitted for resolution. — Dane Angelo Enerio