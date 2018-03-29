Camp Aguinaldo, military hospital redevelopment to fund pension reform

PENSION reform for the uniformed services will be funded in part by joint ventures to redevelop parts of Camp Aguinaldo and two major military hospitals in Quezon City, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

“Part of Camp Aguinaldo will be developed jointly with the private sector,” he said, referring to the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters. He also cited the potential for development of the Armed Forces Medical Center on V. Luna Street in Quezon City and the Veterans Memorial Medical Center, also in Quezon City. So the military has lots of assets,” Mr. Diokno told reporters.

He added that pension reform for uniformed personnel will cost “slightly” less than expected, though the government continues to study how to implement the plan before year’s end.

Mr. Diokno said that the Bureau of the Treasury is currently studying the fiscal issues in connection with the plan to set up a contributory fund for uniformed personnel, to be run by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

“It’s with the Treasury, they’re studying it,” Mr. Diokno said, noting that the review started “last month.”

Mr. Diokno has estimated that seed money for the new pension scheme will amount to P7-9 trillion, based on initial actuarial studies on police and military retirees.

“That’s the working number. I think will be slightly less, which is good news,” he said.

He added that the government may release the final estimate “after the Holy Week.”

Asked when the pension reform plans will be ready Mr. Diokno said: “It is our plan to… find a solution before the end of the year.”

“The longer the problem hangs, the bigger it gets. What’s important is that those serving in the Armed Forces should start contributing to the system,” he added.

The reforms will maintain the benefits enjoyed by current pensioners but those still serving will be made to pay monthly contributions. New members of the uniformed services will be placed under a new pension regime.

He said economic managers are negotiating with the GSIS on the initial capital for the new scheme, as well as its management fee.

Asked whether the government has the fiscal space to fund the new pension scheme, Mr. Diokno said: “We have to take a long-term view.”

He added that contribution system will probably be on par with rates paid by civil servants to the GSIS and private-sector workers who are members of the Social Security System (SSS).

Economic managers flagged military pensions in the Development Budget Coordination Committee 2017 Fiscal Risk Statement.

In 2017, payments for military pensions totaled P90 billion, equivalent to about two-thirds of the Department of National Defense’s P134.29 billion budget that year. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan