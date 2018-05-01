Cathay Pacific announces Davao-Hong Kong flights

The Cathay Pacific Group is launching a direct flight to and from Davao City and Hong Kong starting October 28.

Its regional airline Cathay Dragon will host the new route that will fly four times a week using an Airbus A320.

“The Cathay Pacific Group has served the Philippines since 1946, Cathay Pacific’s inaugural year of operations, and Davao City will be its fourth destination in the country, complementing existing services to Manila, Cebu and Clark,” the statement read.

In 2018, Cathay Pacific has so far opened flights to Nanning, Jinan and Brussels, and aims to launch flights to Dublin, Washington, Copenhagen and Cape Town before the year ends. — Denise A. Valdez