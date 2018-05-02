Cathay Pacific to launch Hong Kong-Davao direct flight by Oct.

THE CATHAY Pacific Group is launching a direct flight linking Davao City and Hong Kong starting Oct. 28.

In a statement, Cathay Pacific said its regional airline Cathay Dragon will fly four times a week from Hong Kong to Davao City, using an Airbus A320.

Davao City will be the Cathay Pacific Group’s fourth destination in the country, after Manila, Cebu and Clark.

The Cathay Dragon flight departs Hong Kong at 12:35 p.m. and arrives in Davao City at 3:50 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The flight leaves Davao at 4:50 p.m. and arrives in Hong Kong at 8 p.m. on the same day.

Cathay Pacific Country Manager Robin Bradshaw, was quoted as saying customers are assured a “premium experience” flying with Cathay Pacific. “Through the efficient and passenger friendly Hong Kong hub, the world is now one step closer to our customers in Mindanao,” he said.

Local and international airlines have recently increased flights to and from Davao City.

Philippine Airlines earlier said it is planning to boost flights from Clark to Davao to daily this year. The flag carrier currently flies to six domestic points from Davao.

Cebu Pacific last year opened new domestic routes, such as Davao-Dumaguete, and Davao-Tacloban. — D. A. Valdez