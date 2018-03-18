Caught in Cebu’s traffic jams, garbage trucks collect less trash

THE ROAD congestion problem in Cebu City’s south district has affected the collection of garbage in the area. Roberto Cabarrubias, head of the city’s Department of Public Services, said garbage personnel can only make the rounds and collect trash in the south about five or six times a day due to traffic, down from at least 10 times in the past. He said even garbage trucks that service the north are affected because they also have to go to the transfer station in the south. — The Freeman

