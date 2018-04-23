Cayetano clarifies ‘misunderstanding’ over rescue efforts for OFWs in Kuwait

By Camille A. Aguinaldo

FOREIGN AFFAIRS Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano on Monday said the reported dispute between the Kuwaiti government and Philippine Embassy over the latter’s rescue efforts to distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) was a misunderstanding.

“They were only doing their job and it was really not meant to offend the Kuwait government,” he told reporters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) where the final batch of OFWs from Kuwait arrived in the Philippines under the Kuwaiti government’s amnesty program.

Kuwait has summoned Philippine ambassador Renato P. Villa to hand him two diplomatic protest notes after a video was released in social media showing the Philippine Embassy rescuing Filipino domestic helpers.

Mr. Cayetano said the Kuwaiti government made the summons because it questioned the rescue efforts of the Philippine Embassy as to whether it had complied with its domestic laws.

“The culture is different. The system of laws is different. It is normal to have a misunderstanding,” he said.

“We will do our best to clarify all of these, and to assure our friendship with the Kuwait government and that our people there are safe, in the same manner that we are assuring them that their nationals here in the Philippines will be kept safe and will be protected,” he added.

Mr. Cayetano also said he was scheduled to meet the Kuwaiti Ambassador on Monday afternoon to discuss Philippines’ side on the issue.

“I believe the misunderstanding will be solved,” he said.

He also clarified that the Philippine Embassy itself is carrying out the rescue efforts in cases where OFWs are in grave danger.

He added that Mr. Villa has respectfully addressed Kuwait’s concerns and assured them that all efforts to deal with abuses against OFWs were coordinated with the local authorities.

He also refuted reports that Mr. Villa was asked to return home within three days.

“That was not explicitly stated…. We will tell you if there is one. But they’re doing some investigation now on the Kuwait side,” Mr. Cayetano said.