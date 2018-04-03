Cebu City and PSC meets for Philippine National Games 2018

COMMITTEE representatives from Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and heads from the Cebu Provincial and City sports committee sat down for a committee meeting yesterday to smooth out preparations for Cebu’s hosting of the Philippine National Games (PNG) next month.

The PNG, which is scheduled from May 19 to 25, considered the national olympics, will feature top-caliber athletes all over the country from ages 16 years old and above.

During the coordination meeting, PSC Visayas Executive Director Bobbie Kintanar welcomed everyone and said that “through our collective cooperation and contribution, we are positive that staging of the PNG will be successful.”

PSC Secretariat Chief Annie Ruiz announced that “21 sports are set to be competed in the PNG including national sport Arnis.”

Sporting events will take place in 12 playing venues around Cebu City, Cebu Province, Naga City, Municipality of Tabuelan, Danao City, Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City.

There will be 19 billeting areas to house the athletes for the tourney.

“The PSC will be providing weekly advisories on our website in order to disseminate up to date information regarding the event,” informed Ruiz.

PSC Visayas Regional Coordinator Nonnie Lopez concluded that “by next week, three LGU coordinators will be named by the PSC that will each represent the LGUs from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.”

The Queen City of the South last hosted the PNG on December 1997.