Cebu Landmasters to develop Radisson RED in Mandaue

CEBU Landmasters, Inc. continues the expansion of its hotel portfolio with the development of Radisson RED Hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu.

In a statement issued Wednesday, April 18, the listed property developer said it has signed an agreement with Radisson Hotel Group to bring the hotel brand to the country.

CLI will develop the Radisson RED within its mixed use project Astra Centre, and will offer 146 hotel rooms.

The project will bring CLI’s hotel room count to 756 once it opens by the fourth quarter of 2019.

“This unique hotel concept will offer a completely new style of hospitality in Cebu City, appealing to a generation of tech-savvy travelers who appreciate more fun hotel experiences and flexible stays,” CLI Chief Operating Officer Jose Franco B. Soberano said in a statement. — Arra B. Francia