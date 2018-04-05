PAL, Cebu Pacific, Airasia announce flight changes on impending Boracay closure

The three major carriers in the country have shifted their focus on flights to and from Boracay, to other island destinations following the impending closure of the island for six months.

Malacanang announced on the evening of Wednesday, April 4, that President Rodrigo R. Duterte has approved the closure of the world-famous island for a six-month environment rehabilitation, which starts on April 26.

Philippine Airlines (PAL Holdings Inc) said it will scale down its services to Caticlan and Kalibo airports, to nine weekly flights between Manila and Kalibo and seven weekly flights between Manila and Caticlan. It will deploy additional flights on routes between Manila and Cebu, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa and Bacolod starting April 20; Cebu and Busuanga (Coron), Cebu and Siargao as well as between Clark and Busuanga starting April 26; Cebu and Clark starting April 28; and Manila and Dumaguete as well as Manila and Cagayan de Oro starting May 1.

Cebu Pacific (Cebu Air Inc) will retain six flights, maintaining daily flights in the Manila-Kalibo, Manila-Caticlan, and Cebu-Caticlan route.

Philippines AirAsia (Philippines AirAsia Inc) will be canceling Caticlan and Kalibo flights but said it will add flights to Cebu, Davao, Palawan, and Iloilo.

Below is are statements made by Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific announcing flight changes to and from Caticlan and Kalibo in Aklan.

From Cebu Pacific:

In line with the closure of Boracay Island for tourist activities, Cebu Pacific will cancel the following flights to and from Caticlan and Kalibo, in Aklan from April 26 to October 27, 2018:

To serve local residents and ensure continuity of commerce in Northern Panay island, Cebu Pacific will operate the following flights for Kalibo and Caticlan from April 26 to October 27, 2018:

Affected passengers may take any of the following options:

· Get a full refund

· Place the full value of the ticket in a travel fund for future use

· Rebook the flight, subject to seat availability

· Reroute to any domestic destination, subject to seat availability

CEB encourages passengers to manage their rebooking or refunds through the “Manage Booking” section in the Cebu Pacific website, www.cebupacificair.com

For GetGo members who redeemed flights during the period covered by the flight suspension, they may avail of the following options:

· Rebook up to 30 days from original travel date, subject to seat availability

· Reroute to any domestic destination within 30 days from original travel date, subject to seat availability.

· Credit back points to member’s GetGo account by calling +632 714 3846

Cebu Pacific is in the process of informing passengers affected by the flight cancellations. Affected passengers may manage their rebooking or refunds via the “Manage Booking” section in the CEB website, www.cebupacificair.com.

Guests who booked through a travel agent or any other third party are encouraged to provide us with their own contact details so they are directly advised about any flight changes.

For any other concerns, passengers may also message the official Cebu Pacific Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cebupacificair) or Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) accounts. They may also try the CEB hotline at +632 702 0888, however due to the heavy volume of calls, the fastest way to rebook or refund affected flights is via the ”Manage Booking” section in the Cebu Pacific website.

From Philippine Airlines

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has adjusted its operations in support of the government’s decision to temporarily close or limit access to Boracay for urgent major environmental rehabilitation of the island.

PAL will scale down its services to Caticlan and Kalibo airports for a six-month period beginning late April, and expand flights to a number of other Philippine tourist and provincial destinations during said period to help ensure the continued growth of domestic tourism.

PAL will thus operate nine (9) weekly flights between Manila and Kalibo (PR2969 and 2970) and seven (7) weekly flights (PR2041 / 2042) between Manila and Caticlan to maintain continued links to these gateways to Boracay and Aklan province. All other Caticlan and Kalibo flights from Manila will be suspended from April 20 to October 27, while flights to Caticlan from Cebu and Clark will be suspended from April 26 to October 27.

Starting April 20, PAL will deploy additional flights on routes between Manila and Cebu, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa and Bacolod,

2847 / 2848 MNL-CEB-MNL DAILY (20 APR)

2149 / 2150 MNL-ILO-MNL DAILY (20 APR)

2789 / 2790 MNL-PPS-MNL TH (20 APR)

2135 / 2136 MNL-BCD-MNL TH (20 APR)

Starting April 26, PAL will increase flights on the following routes between Cebu and Busuanga (Coron), Cebu and Siargao as well as between Clark and Busuanga.

2694 / 2695 CEB-USU-CEB DAILY (26 APR))

2698 / 2699 CRK-USU-CRK DAILY (26 APR)

2382 /2383 CEB-IAO-CEB DAILY (26 APR)

Starting April 28, PAL will increase flights on the following routes between Cebu and Clark.

2833 / 2834 CEB-CRK-CEB TU/TH/SA (28 APR)

Starting May 1, PAL will increase flights on the following routes between Manila and Dumaguete as well as Manila and Cagayan de Oro

2541 / 2542 MNL-DGT-MNL DAILY (01 MAY)

2531/2532 MNL-CGY-MNL TU/WE/FRI (01 MAY)

As we re-direct our passenger market flows to these other key PAL destinations, PAL anticipates that the additional flights will help increase demand and spur economic activity for the benefit of the travel and tourism communities in various regions of the country.

Passengers of the affected Kalibo and Caticlan flights have the option to rebook / reroute / refund with penalties and charges waived. Rerouting options cover both domestic and international routes. Passengers may contact PAL Hotline ((+632) (02) 855 – 8888, log on to www.philippineairlines.com or visit the nearest PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent for the rebooking/ rerouting/ refunding of their tickets.

“Boracay is a national treasure,” said PAL President Jaime J. Bautista. “We fully support the government’s intention to make Boracay fully safe and environmentally friendly. Sustainable development is of critical concern, and we are one with the laudable goal to revert the island to a balanced eco-tourism paradise. We seek the understanding of our passengers as your flag carrier and the aviation industry cooperate in this multi-sectoral endeavor. In the long-term, a safe and revitalized Boracay will benefit all stakeholders in the travel and tourism sectors, and the Filipino people as a whole.”

PAL will continue to coordinate with the Department of Tourism in an effort to optimize the tourism generating value of any route calibrations and mitigate any adverse impact on both international and domestic tourism flows from the Kalibo and Caticlan cutbacks. The flag carrier is also coordinating directly with the Civil Aeronautics Board, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the airport authorities in Manila, Clark and Cebu.