Cebu Pacific targets 22M passengers in 2018

CEBU Pacific Air targets to ferry 22 million passengers this year, a 12% increase from the actual number of passengers flown last year.

The Gokongwei-led budget carrier is banking on the continued growth in domestic and international inbound tourists to achieve its goal.

“To reach our goal of flying 22 million passengers this year, we remain committed to offering a compelling route network where we can meet rising demand and sustain our year-round low fare proposition,” Cebu Pacific’s Vice-President for Corporate Affairs Paterno S. Mantaring, Jr. said in a statement.

In 2017, Cebu Pacific was able to fly 19.7 million passengers, only 3% higher than in the previous year, due to a flat domestic travel growth. However, the airline saw an 8% increase in international travels, mostly from its Sydney, Dubai, Hong Kong, Narita, Taipei and Incheon flights.

Amid challenges such as rising prices of petroleum products and the weakening of the peso, Mr. Mantaring said the company remains “relatively resilient.”

“We are also committed to transforming the customer experience and enhancing safety through continuous investments in technology and facilities as well as process improvements,” he said.

Cebu Pacific currently has 62 aircraft on its fleet and expects to receive three brand-new Airbus A321CEOs in the next few weeks. — Denise A. Valdez