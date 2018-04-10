Cebu says it is ready for Boracay tourist spillover

CEBU’S TOURISM industry leaders said they are ready to meet the expected increase in visitors during the six-month closure of Boracay Island starting April 26. Carlo Anton B. Suarez, president of the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC), believes Cebu is ready as far as the demand for accommodation is concerned. “The hospitality industry in Cebu understands the growing demand especially with the closure of Boracay. Hotel and resorts in Cebu are gearing up for the arrival of these local and foreign guests,” Mr. Suarez told The Freeman.

>> See full story on https://goo.gl/8w17L6