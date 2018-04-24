Cebu transport sector seeks crackdown on colorum tourist buses

TRANSPORT LEADERS in Cebu have asked the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas to intensify their campaign against colorum tourist buses. Ryan Benjamin Yu, general manager of the Cebu Integrated Transport Multi-Purpose Cooperative, said these unlicensed buses are bad for Cebu’s tourism industry because they put visitors at risk. “We have to remember that kinabuhi ang atong gidala (what we are transporting are lives), aside from the fact tourism is a major industry here in Cebu,” Mr. Yu said. He attributed the proliferation of colorum buses to the high demand for transport and the inability of legal operators to buy costly brand new units. Julieto Flores, president of the North and South Bus Operators Cooperative, also said that the operation of colorum tourist buses is very rampant in Cebu. — The Freeman

