Cebu water supply on deficit amid dry season

THE METROPOLITAN Cebu Water District (MCWD) has urged consumers to conserve water as supply continues to dwindle amid the dry season. MCWD spokesperson Charmaine Rodriguez-Kara said the water district is now facing a daily deficit of 5,000 cubic meters (cu.m.). MCWD’s wells in Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City currently produces cu.m. per day, down from 33,000 cu.m., while the Buhisan Dam is now down to producing 2,000 cu.m. from the usual 4,000 cu.m. Ms. Kara said some areas may experience low water pressure during peak hours from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Among the affected areas are Talisay City up to downtown areas in Cebu City, as well as some interior parts. Residents near the Buhisan Dam and those living in Cebu City’s uptown areas may also experience water service interruptions. — The Freeman

