Cebu’s popular Larsian barbecue strip on 2-month closure for renovation

THE LARSIAN barbecue strip in Cebu, popular among locals and tourists, will be closed for two months starting July 2, the Cebu provincial government announced yesterday. Larsian Administrator Joey Herrera, in an advisory, said the closure will be for “rehabilitation and repair works… which also includes addressing drainage and other sanitary concerns.” Stall owners and workers will also be undergoing a series of training on proper food handling and customer service. To minimize disruption in their livelihood, temporary stalls are set up at a province-owned lot on B. Rodriguez Street, a few meters from the original Larsian location.