Celebrating Easter Sunday (03/27/18)

Café Society’s Easter treats

EASTER-THEMED chocolate confections are available at City of Dreams’ Café Society until April 1. These include bunnies in pink and white, brown, and assorted pastel colors; brown bunnies and chicken designs with a chocolate-coated rice crispies base; as well as Mr. and Mrs. Smiley egg varieties in various sizes, to name a few. Freshly baked Easter egg bread, Easter ensaymada, hot cross buns and signature pastries are also available. For details, call 800-8080, e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Easter Sunday brunch

HOTEL JEN Manila will hold an Easter Sunday Brunch on April 1 at the Latitude Restaurant. The brunch’s highlights include a salad bar, fresh seafood station, international hot dishes; a live pasta cooking station; and roast prime rib of beef or Cebu lechon at the carving station. And since it’s Easter, Latitude has a dedicated station for children serving waffles, mini burgers, fried chicken, along with the ice cream cart, a chocolate fountain, and a donut and churros wall. Guests dining during the Easter Sunday Brunch can also enjoy a clown show, face painting, balloon twisting, egg decorating, and an Easter egg hunt. Tickets are priced at P1,400 net per person, inclusive of Sunday Brunch, access to the pool, Easter activities, complimentary parking and valet services, and unlimited Wi-Fi access. Kids aged four to 11 are entitled to a 50% discount, while kids aged three and below are free when accompanied by at least one paying adult. For inquiries and reservations, call 795-8888 or 0917-806-2017.

Sofitel’s Island Easter

THE Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila will hold this year’s Summer Island Adventure Easter Egg Hunt on April 1, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Grand Plaza Ballroom. Guests who come in their best luau ensemble have a chance to win special prizes. Tickets are P1,150 net per person. Meanwhile, Spiral’s 21 dining ateliers are offering Easter specific dishes including sweet treats like bunny lollipops and Easter eggs from La Patisserie. Aside from colorful animations and children’s activities, the Easter Bunny is scheduled to make a special appearance. There will also be a live musical performance by Marga Joson. The Easter brunch is set at P4,500 net inclusive of free-flowing champagne while dinner is set at P3,800 net inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine or iced tea. For inquiries and reservations, call 832-6988 or e-mail H6308-FB12@sofitel.com.