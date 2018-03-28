Celebrating Easter Sunday (03/28/18)

Easter at Westgate

OVER at Westgate Alabang on Easter Sunday, children ages four to 11 years old can get the chance to greet the Easter Bunny’s furry and feathery friends at the petting zoo at Easterville. They can also see them perform tricks and routines at the animal and bird shows. For a dash of theatrics, gather the kids to watch the magic and puppet shows. In between the shows, kids can visit the face painting booth and unleash their inner fairy or superhero before smiling for the camera at the event’s photo booth. Aside from a cotton candy to satisfy their sweet tooth, games, activities, and more surprises also await. To join the Easter celebrations, make a P1,000-single receipt purchase or two accumulated receipts from any Westgate Center establishment March 19 to 31 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and April 1 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) for one Easterville pass. Customers may register and claim the pass from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. upon presenting the receipt at the registration booth at the Activity Park, Westgate Center on April 1. Westgate Center is a development project of Filinvest Alabang, Inc. in Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Easter at the Ortigas Malls

HOP RIGHT into a fun-filled summer on April 1 with Ortigas Malls’ Easter Eggstravaganza. Unleash one’s creativity at the Easter Craft Station at the Estancia Bridgeway, or become the canvas at the Face Painting sessions at both Greenhills and Tiendesitas. Navigate through the Easter Maze at Greenhills with the entire family at Greenhills V-Mall. Meet some cute and furry friends at Tiendesitas Level 1 Building B to be able to join the Rabbit Feeding activities. And — for the young and young at heart — go join the Easter Egg Hunt at the Ortigas Malls: Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia, and Circulo Verde.

Easter Sunday at Conrad Manila

THE Conrad Manila invites families to hop on over this Easter and indulge in mouth-watering temptations and “egg-citing.” Kids and kids-at-heart will be spoilt for choice at Brasserie on 3, where Executive Chef Daniel Patterson rolls out a spread featuring sustainable and organic summer ingredients. Taking center stage is a vibrant Easter-themed dessert station boasting of homemade ice cream in different flavors, candy floss, and other confections. After a filling Sunday brunch, the children are whisked away to a rousing adventure where they may enjoy face painting, egg decorating, bunny ear ring toss, and an Easter egg hunt, among other activities. The Easter-rific Sunday Brunch is priced at P3,000 net per person inclusive of one complimentary kid’s pass for the egg hunt, with children ages six-12 at P1,500 net, and those five and under free of charge. Meanwhile, Bru Coffee Bar has a decadent and playful display of rich chocolate confections and signature pastries. Guests are treated to grab-and-go treats and desserts to enjoy or give as the ideal Easter Basket indulgence. For inquiries or reservations, visit www.conradmanila.com, e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com or call 833-9999.

The Pen’s Secret Easter Garden

THE Moët & Chandon will flow for three straight hours at The Peninsula Manila’s Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch at Escolta. On April 1, from noon to 3 p.m., a Seafood & Raw Bar will highlight poached shrimp, oysters with traditional condiments, crabs and slipper lobsters; while freshly baked breads will complement cured meats, smoked salmon, terrines and pâtés, Mediterranean spreads, charcuterie and jams. Guests can enjoy custom-made omelets filled with their choice of ham, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and more, or hot-off-the-grill waffles and pancakes. A carving station will feature slow-roasted prime rib and herb-crusted red snapper. Fruit, bakery and salad offerings include an Asian beef salad with ginger dressing, Oreo-strawberry-Tanduay religieuse, and much more. The buffet costs P4,300 for adults with free-flowing Champagne; P3,100 for adults; and P1,500 for children ages six to 12. One child under six will receive one invitation and one activity passport to The Peninsula Secret Easter Garden. Invitations are restricted to one invitation per table. Secret Easter Garden activities include Easter egg hunts, Lego toys, Easter crafts making, canvas and egg painting, Easter egg and bunny doll making, and games. One can also book the Pen Days of Easter Weekend Escapade package (March 31 to April 2) and enjoy a special breakfast buffet in Escolta, receive one invitation to The Peninsula Secret Easter Garden, an Easter welcome amenity, and much more. The package rates start at P8,500 net for a Superior Room. For inquiries and information on The Pen’s dining promotions and room packages, call 887-2888, extension 6694 (Restaurant Reservations) or 6630 (Room Reservations), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com or reservationpmn@peninsula.com or visit peninsula.com.