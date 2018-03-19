Céleteque relaunches anti-aging line

CÉLETEQUE relaunched it’s anti-aging skincare line during a party in Pasig City last week, where guests were invited to get to know their skin a little bit more.

The line consists of five products, lead by the Anti-Wrinkle Collagen Gel (P779, 50ml) which contains hydrolyzed collagen that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as soya bean protein, that makes skin soft and supple. It is a light textured gel that can be used day and night, and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles by up to 68% within the first two weeks of use, according to tests by the company, according to Céleteque Product Associate Grace Benedicto.

The Advanced Anti-Aging Tightening Pore Serum (P849, 30ml)is a pre-makeup or night serum, and contains niacinamide (Vitamin B3) which is meant to improve skin’s firmness and elasticity, alpha-lipoic acid that reduces oiliness for a more refined smoother-looking visage, and salicylic acid that removes dead skin cells that can clog and stretch pores further.

The Rejuvenating Night Cream (P899, 50ml) contains PhytoCellTec, a proprietary ingredient that is meant to protect the longevity of skin stem cells to combat skin aging, and which uses the company’s unique Aqua-Shuttle technology to deeply penetrate skin to provide intense hydration overnight. This intense nourishing cream is also enriched with sodium hyaluronate and tocopheryl acetate (Vitamin E) that protects the skin from free radicals that prematurely age the skin.

All these creams are meant to give dull and dry skin a nightly makeover.

Aside from these creams, Céleteque has also developed a new Line Reducing Eye Mask (P105) — which it said helps reduce fine lines up to 89% in four weeks as it contains niacinamide that tightens the skin, D-panthenol that rehydrates sensitive skin around the eyes and tocopherol acetate that protects the skin against oxidation that causes wrinkles — and the Rejuvenating Facial Mask (P165) which can be used nightly, and is said to reduce wrinkles up to 84% with continued use in four weeks as it contains Bio-Peptides — amino acids, peptides, and vitamins that rejuvenate and bring back the skin’s glow — and sodium hyaluronate, a tried-and-tested moisturizing agent for the skin.

Speaking about the product’s efficacy, Ms. Benedicto noted that the problem with one-size-fits all solutions is that to do so, makers could dilute the ingredients. “To make our products more effective, each product will resolve a specific skin concern,” she said.

Meanwhile, a guest at the event, Dr. Heidi Chan, a dermatologist, said that after the age of 25, skin begins to sag and shows signs of skin aging. While she advises certain lifestyle changes, such as getting more sleep, drinking a lot of water, reducing exposure to the sun, and eating food rich in vitamin e and other antioxidants, really, it all boils down to “when you have a positive outlook on life, it will show on your face.” — JLG