Céleteque relaunches its anti-aging skincare line

IN TAKING control of yourself, you begin to control the world, so perhaps, in controlling the appearance of your skin, you can begin to control the ravages of time. Céleteque relaunched it’s anti-aging skincare line during a party in Pasig last month, during which guests were invited to get to know their skin a little bit more.

The line consists of five products. The first is the Anti-Wrinkle Collagen Gel (P779, 50ml) which contains hydrolyzed collagen that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as soya bean protein, that makes skin soft and supple. It is a light textured gel that can be used day and night, and during tests by the company it effectively minimized fine lines and wrinkles by up to 68% within the first two weeks of use, according to Céleteque Product Associate Grace Benedicto.

Meanwhile, the Advanced Anti-Aging Tightening Pore Serum (P849, 30ml) is a pre-makeup or night serum, with the triple action of niacinamide (Vitamin B3) that improves skin’s firmness and elasticity, alpha-lipoic acid that reduces oiliness for a more refined smoother-looking visage, and salicylic acid that removes dead skin cells that can clog and stretch pores further.

The Rejuvenating Night Cream (P899, 50ml) contains PhytoCellTec™ that is said to protect the longevity of skin stem cells to combat skin aging, and uses the company’s unique Aqua-Shuttle technology which is supposed to deeply penetrate skin to provide intense hydration overnight. This intense nourishing cream is also enriched with sodium hyaluronate and tocopheryl acetate (Vitamin E) that protect the skin from free radicals which prematurely age the skin — all these to give dull and dry skin a nightly makeover.

Aside from these creams, Céleteque has also developed other beauty products. The new Line Reducing Eye Mask (P105) is a night mask said to help reduce fine lines up to 89% in four weeks as it contains niacinamide that tightens the skin, D-Panthenol that rehydrates sensitive skin around the eyes and tocopherol acetate. The Rejuvenating Facial Mask (P165) can be a nightly treat that is said to reduce wrinkles up to 84% with continued use for four weeks as it contains Bio-Peptides — composed of amino acids, peptides, and vitamins that rejuvenate and brings back the skin’s glow — and sodium hyaluronate, a tried-and-tested moisturizing agent for the skin.

Speaking about the product’s efficacy, Ms. Benedicto noted that the problem with one-size-fits all solutions is that they could possibly dilute the ingredients. “To make our products more effective, each product will resolve a specific skin concern,” she said.

Meanwhile, a guest at the event, Dr. Heidi Chan, a dermatologist, said that after the age of 25, skin begins to sag and shows the signs of skin aging. While she advises certain lifestyle changes, such as getting more sleep, drinking a lot of water, reducing exposure to the sun, and eating food rich in Vitamin E and other antioxidants, really, it all boils down to, “When you have a positive outlook on life, it will show on your face.” — Joseph L. Garcia