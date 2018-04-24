Ceres looks to secure group top spot vs Home United FC

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

REIGNING Philippines Football League champion Ceres-Negros FC plays its final group assignment in the ongoing AFC Cup in Bacolod City today with the team looking for a win to lock the top spot and earn a ticket to the next round of the tournament.

Currently on top of Group F with a record of four wins and a draw for 13 points, Ceres faces off with second-running Home United FC (3-1-1, 10 points) of Singapore in a key match that has a lot of repercussions especially at the top of the grouping.

A victory automatically gives Ceres, the ASEAN Zone winner last year, the pole position in the group and pushes it through to the knockout stage of the AFC Cup.

In the event of a loss in its match at the Panaad Park and Football Stadium at 6 p.m., Ceres surrenders the top spot to Home United no thanks to a draw away at the latter’s home turf early in the tournament.

The “Busmen” enter the contest off a 4-0 away victory over already-eliminated Boeung Ket FC of Cambodia on April 11.

Star forward Bienvenido Marañon once again led Ceres to the big win, scoring a hat trick which proved to be too much for the hosts.

Spanish Marañon exploded late in the opening half, scoring back-to-back goals in the 36th and 38th minute, rocking Boeung Ket and their supporters.

In the second half, Ceres sustained its aggressiveness and kept taking the fight to its opponent.

Mr. Marañon completed his hat trick in the 69th minute, converting off a pass from teammate OJ Porteria.

For good measure, Ceres was able to add another goal care of Takumi Uesato in the 84th minute.

Recognizing the importance of today’s match, Ceres coach Risto Vidakovic highlighted the need for the team to stay relaxed for them to execute their game plan.

“We have to now focus on our next game. It’s important to play more relaxed in our game against Home United,” Mr. Vidakovic said.

On the part of Home United, it was a 3-2 victor over Myanmar’s Shan United two weeks ago, putting itself still in contention for the group top position.

GLOBAL FIGHTS FOR PRIDE

Meanwhile, the other Philippine side competing in the AFC Cup, Global Cebu FC, is out to finish what has been a tough campaign on a positive note.

Already out of the running with only five points to show for, from a 1-2-2 record, Global is playing Bali United FC in Gianyar with the mind-set of finishing on a high note.

“While we are out of the running, we are still fighting for pride and we hope to finish second in our group by taking our last game and earn the three points and finish our campaign in the AFC Cup on a good note,” said Global coach Marjo Allado following their 3-3 draw with Vietnam’s Thanh Hoa in their last game on April 11 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.