Charges filed against smugglers in Manila, Subic

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Monday filed charges against two importing companies and two customs brokers “for gross undervaluation of imports and large-scale agricultural smuggling,” according to a statement released by the agency.

The first complaint filed by the Bureau’s Action Team Against Smugglers (BATAS) before the Department of Justice (DoJ) accuses Subic-based vehicle retailer Granstar Premiere Sports Corp. (GPSC), its owner Fabian A. Go, and customs broker Norinel O. Quezana of smuggling 112 brand-new Vespa scooters in Jan. 22, 2014.

According to the press statement, “the declared value of the shipments plus duties and taxes amount to only P3,647,770, but based on the value provided by the Import Assessment Service (IAS), the actual dutiable value of the shipments plus duties and taxes amount to P28,297,167.46.”

The second complaint is against Manila-based importer Seven Myth Marketing (SMM), its owner Leoncio Victor S. Mangubat, and customs broker Mary Faith D. Miro for misdeclaring 15 containers of rice as ceramic tiles last Dec. 7, 2017.

The two shipments from China had only one container of ceramic tiles while the rest contained “7,150 sacks of 50 kilograms Sinandomeng Aguila and Sinandomeng Mayon rice with estimated duties and taxes of P10,013,503,50.”

Apart from tariff and falsification charges, the consignee and the broker are also facing economic sabotage for large-scale agricultural smuggling as the shipments’ value are more than P10 million.

“We will make sure that importers and brokers blatantly violating Customs rules and regulations will face legal action and revocation of Customs accreditation,” said Customs Chief Isidro S. Lapeña.

“I have given BATAS Executive Director Yasser Ismail Abbass strict instructions to go hard on smugglers and intensify the filing of cases against the, big or small,” Mr. Lapeña added. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio