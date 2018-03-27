Children’s Games special edition for Duterte

A SPECIAL edition of the UNESCO-recognized Children’s Games was held in Maasin City last Saturday in advance celebration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s 73rd birthday today.

The games visited the President’s birthplace where 702 kids from 66 barangays enjoyed playing various team sports as well as Filipino parlor games.

PSC Regional Coordinator for Visayas Nonnie Lopez said that “the PSC is one with President Duterte’s wish for the well-rounded development of the Filipino children through sports. That is why we strategically chose to do it in his birthplace in Southern Leyte.”

Lopez added that “this is the first time that the Children’s Games did it along the coastal areas of the country in hopes of leading the children not only in sports, but also in the preservation of our natural resources.”

PSC Chairman William Ramirez relayed his greetings and said that “the PSC celebrates the birthday of President Rodrigo R. Duterte with a big edition of the Children’s Games. The commission will continue to work along the directive of the president in bringing sports to the farthest end of the Philippines and engage the youth in sports.”

The five-day special edition kicked-off on March 24 in the towns of Libagon, Sogod and Tomas Oppus where 376 children participated.

Another day of games will be done today with joining municipalities of Macrohon, Padre Burgos, Malitbog and Limawasa Island, before the culminating activity tomorrow with Liloan, San Francisco and Pintuyan, San Ricardo participating.

Seventeen more Children’s Games have been scheduled and more are being coordinated to be held this year.