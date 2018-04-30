CIDG submits additional evidence in reopened high profile drug case

By Dane Angelo M. Enerio

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), through the Office of the Solicitor-General (OSG), on Monday submitted additional evidence in the reopened drug investigation against alleged drug lord Peter Go Lim, self-confessed drug trader Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa, and several other high profile drug personalities.

Mr. Lim and his co-accused were charged by the CIDG with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, but the case was dismissed by the Department of Justice in a resolution dated Dec. 20, last year over the discrepancies in co-accused and witness Marcelo L. Adorco’s statements. The case was later “vacated” and remanded by former-justice secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II in an order dated April 20 for both parties to submit additional evidence.

The OSG, led by Assistant Solicitor-General Angelita V. Miranda, submitted before the Department of Justice (DoJ) Mr. Marcelo’s third sworn judicial affidavit dated April 20 where he disclosed the existence of evidence that supposedly proves Mr. Espinosa’s illegal drug activities.

These include a photo printed on a white mug where Mr. Espinosa can be seen with his children and travel documents verifying Mr. Espinosa’s trip to Thailand on June 5, 2015, where he allegedly met with Mr. Lim.

Mr. Adorco in his affidavit also claimed the existence of Mr’s Espinosa’s so-called “Blue Book” and “Pink Book,” which allegedly contained drug activity information such as bank accounts and names of individuals being given “payola” or drug protection money.

The panel composed of Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro C. Navera, Assistant State Prosecutor Anna Noreen T. Devanadera, and Prosecution Attorney Herbert Calvin D. Abugan were given certified true copies of these books as well as the other attached affidavits to support the main third judicial affidavit, which included among others, the transcripts of the 2016 Senate hearings on the investigation of Mr. Espinosa’s father, the late Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr.

Mr. Lim’s lawyer, Magilyn T. Loja, criticized the reopened investigation saying, “the intention is baka mayroon hindi na submit (maybe there were pieces of evidence that were not submitted)… pero walang walang bago (but there is nothing new),” as all affidavits except for the third sword judicial affidavit were dated before the the start of the new investigation.

The respondents were directed by the panel to submit their counter-affidavits on May 15.