Cirtek buys stake in tech firm Multipay

CIRTEK Holdings Philippines Corp. (Cirtek) has acquired a stake in local technology firm Multipay Corp. in a bid to expand its reach in the technology sector.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Friday, Cirtek said its board of directors has approved the acquisition of around 49% of the total issued and outstanding capital stock of Multipay, representing 44,100 shares. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

“The planned acquisition is in line with the Company’s strategy to expand its business and leverage on its accumulated expertise in technology, particularly in the wireless/broadband transmission business and e-commerce,” Cirtek said.

Cirtek described Multipay as a Philippine company engaged in “the business of development, promotion, and marketing of technology, systems solutions, and applications that can be utilized as platform for connectivity, processing, and delivery of electronic services.“

The listed firm said it also plans to make other acquisitions that would strengthen its position in the technology sector, as well as enhance its capability in creating and providing e-commerce platforms and enterprise solutions to related industries.

Cirtek has been actively pursuing acquisitions. This year, it closed the deal for the purchase of United States-based antenna producer Quintel for $77 million. The company said it aims to grow Quintel’s annual revenues to $500 million in the future.

The company likewise launched dollar-denominated securities this year, raising $67 million in the process.

Cirtek booked a net income of $5.57 million in the first nine months of 2017, 1.36% lower than its earnings in the first three quarters of 2016. Revenues meanwhile were up 25% to $67.92 million during the same period.

Shares in Cirtek added 45 centavos or 0.99% to P45.95 each at the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday. — Arra B. Francia