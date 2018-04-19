Advertisement

Citation tickets out soon for traffic violators caught on camera in Parañaque

Font Size

THE PARAÑAQUE City government is ready to issue citation tickets against traffic violators, one month after testing its new security cameras, Mayor Edwin L. Olivarez said in a statement. The high-definition cameras, situated at the junction of Sucat and Kabihasnan Road, capture pictures of over-speeding vehicles. Violators who will receive citation tickets are required to settle penalties. Failure to do so will result to non-renewal or cancellation of registration or franchise for public utility vehicles. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz