City government extends work hours during renewal period

THE BUSINESS Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) and other frontline offices will be open after office hours and on weekends to accommodate applications for renewal of business permits and tax payments in time for the Jan. 20 deadline. Makati Mayor Abigail Binay-Campos has also ordered the Finance Department to provide free lunch to the first 200 business taxpayers daily from Monday to Friday only, starting Jan. 8 until Jan. 19. Stubs for the free lunch will be given to clients upon payment of the amount due with the cashier. They may then proceed to the designated area at the ground floor lobby of Makati City Hall Building II to claim their free lunch. Clients will also be treated to free-flowing coffee and biscuits daily on weekdays during the renewal period. From Jan. 3 to 5, BPLO will be open until 7 pm. The rest of the schedule will be as follows: Jan. 6 and 7 (Saturday and Sunday), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 8 to 12 (Monday to Friday), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Jan. 13 and 14 (Saturday and Sunday), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Jan. 15 to 19 (Monday to Friday), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Jan. 20, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. BPLO chief Maribert Pagente urged business owners to beat the Jan. 20 deadline to avoid the penalties on late payments, which include a 25% surcharge and a 2% penalty per month of delay until the amount due is fully settled. For more information, follow MyMakati on Twitter or visit http://www.makati.gov.ph