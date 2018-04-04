Clark airport achieves record-high 215,040 passengers in March

CLARK INTERNATIONAL Airport (CIA) reached a total of 215,040 passengers for March 2018.

“These numbers are the highest, so far, in the history of CIAC (Clark International Airport Corp.) since 1995,” CIAC president and CEO Alexander S. Cauguiran was quoted as saying in a statement by the Department of Transportation and CIAC.

The average daily passenger volume at the Clark airport is 7,000 served by a total of 481 weekly flights, of which 158 are international flights while 323 are domestic flights.

“From January 1 to March 31 this year alone, there were a total of 600,811 passengers that passed through Clark airport. At this rate and with the full support of the Duterte administration, we will be able to break the 2017 record of 1.5 million passengers and will probably reach the two million mark this year,” Mr. Cauguiran added. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo