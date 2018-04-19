CLI brings Radisson Red Hotel to Cebu

CEBU Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) continues the expansion of its hotel portfolio with the introduction of Radisson Red Hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the listed property developer said it has signed an agreement with Radisson Hotel Group to bring the hotel brand to the country.

CLI will develop the Radisson Red within its mixed-use project Astra Centre located along AS Fortuna Street in Mandaue City, and will offer 146 hotel rooms. The project will bring the company’s hotel room count to 756 once it opens by the fourth quarter of 2019.

“This unique hotel concept will offer a completely new style of hospitality in Cebu City, appealing to a generation of tech-savvy travelers who appreciate more fun hotel experiences and flexible stays,” CLI Chief Operating Officer Jose Franco B. Soberano said in a statement.

The Radisson group cited Cebu City as the “perfect location” for the brand’s introduction in the country.

“This is a dynamic, fast-paced urban center with a youthful vibe and positive outlook, and we look forward to welcoming guests at Radisson Red and introduce a new era of hospitality to the country,” Katerina Giannouka, Radisson Hotel Group president for the Asia Pacific was quoted in a statement as saying.

Ms. Giannouka added that the hotel will target a new generation of Asian travelers looking for experience and flexibility during their travels.

The hotel will feature two food and beverage outlets, Red Deli and OuiBar, as well as a 24-hour fitness gym. Guests can book through the Radisson Red app, which can also be used for unlocking their hotel room and bypassing reception.

CLI is leveraging on the positive outlook on the Visayas region for its bullish expansion. The company cited data from the National Economic and Development Authority saying that tourism-related activities will allow the Visayas area to outpace the projected 7-8% growth in the Philippines.

In particular, Cebu and Central Visayas are slated to benefit from the opening of the P17.5-billion Mactan Cebu International Airport in June. Data from the Department of Tourism also showed that Cebu accounted for majority of domestic and foreign arrivals in the first half of 2017, or 62% and 80%, respectively.

CLI booked a 66% increase in earnings in 2017 to P1.294 billion, supported by a 66% rise in revenues to P3.929 billion for the year.

This year, the company has allotted P8.8 billion in capital expenditures to fund its expansion. In a separate disclosure, CLI said its board of directors has approved the issuance of corporate notes to finance this year’s spending program. — Arra B. Francia