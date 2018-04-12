CoA tells DoTr: Millions lost in BRT delay

THE DELAY in the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Cebu City is costing government over P17 million in commitment fees to its creditors, as well as administrative costs. This is cited in the March 12 Annual Observation Report of Commission on Audit (CoA) Supervising Auditor Avenilda B. Torres to the Department of Transportation (DoTr), the agency implementing the P16.3 billion BRT project. The more than one year delay as of Dec. 2017, CoA said, cost the national government P14.481 million in commitment fees to its creditors and P2.952 million in other expenditure. — The Freeman

>> See the full story on https://goo.gl/UqCQCY