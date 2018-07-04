Coca-Cola Philippines ties up with government to support returning women OFWs

Coca-Cola Philippines will partner with the government in supporting overseas Filipino workers (OFW) through livelihood programs.

Coca-Cola Philippines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to help support returning female OFWs. Coca-Cola said that 50.5% of the 2.3 million OFWs recorded in 2014 are female.

“This reinforces the commitment of Coca-Cola Philippines to support the reintegration of women OFWs through economic empowerment. As a partner of the government and the Filipino people, the Company will continue to find ways to help contribute in the development of a better society,” said Jonah De Lumen-Pernia, Coca-Cola Philippines public affairs and communications director.

The beverage company also teamed up with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to create and implement the Sari-Sari Training and Access to Resources (STAR) Program, which has helped 140,000 women. This program is part of Coca-Cola’s 5by20 initiative to help women become more empowered in business.

“This is in line with the global initiative of Coca-Cola to economically empower 5 million women by 2020. While we have initially focused on the women sari-sari store owners and carinderia owners, we have expanded it to include marginalized OFWs, especially returning women OFWs from the domestic and care work sectors. We thank the government in seeing the importance of the program and how it can contribute towards the successful reintegration of our OFWs to their families and communities,” said Gilda C. Maquilan, Coca-Cola Philippines 5by20 lead and sustainability manager. — Gillian M. Cortez