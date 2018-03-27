Coding scheme lifted by 10 a.m. Mar. 28; Police ready for deployment

AS THE largely Catholic Philippines observes the Holy Week, the vehicular number coding scheme will be suspended beginning 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, for private vehicles, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced today, March 27. For city and provincial buses, the suspension of the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) takes effect by 12 midnight. The UVVRP resumes on April 2. Meanwhile, National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar D. Albayalde said that some 11,801 policemen and 413 soldiers would be deployed around the capital to monitor the peace and order situation as well as provide assistance at multi-agency help desks. — Camille A. Aguinaldo

P2P buses

Point-to-point (P2P) bus services are taking a break this Holy Week. Here’s the schedule per company:

