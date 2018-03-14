ConCom approves anti-dynasty provisions

By Arjay L. Balinbin

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte’s Charter review body on Wednesday voted on the actual wording of the five self-executing provisions that “may yet wipe political dynasties off the face of the Philippine politics,” the office of the Consultative Committee (ConCom) to Review the 1987 Constitution announced.

“The final vote on the proposed wording of the self-executing provisions against political dynasties came after four days of gruelling deliberations that began last week as the committee members worked hard to break the ties that bind political families and allow them to dominate the political arena in nearly every corner of the archipelago,” the office of ConCom Chairman Reynato S. Puno said in a statement.

The proposed anti-political-dynasty provisions that ConCom members voted on are as follows:

The State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service and prohibit political dynasties.

(a) A political dynasty exists when a family whose members are related up to the second degree of consanguinity or affinity whether such relations are legitimate, illegitimate, half or full blood, maintains or is capable of maintaining political control by succession or by simultaneously running for or holding elective positions.

(b) No person related to an incumbent elective official within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity, as described above, can run for the same position in the immediately following election.

(c) Persons related within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity, as described above, are prohibited from running simultaneously for more than one national and one regional or local position.

(d) Congress may, by law, provide for additional prohibitions.

Mr. Puno said “the self-executing anti-dynasty provisions were a prerequisite to federalism under which the constituent units of the federation are given the rights of self-rule and shared rule through the correct allocation of the powers of government.”

He added: “The governments of the constituent units must be run on the basis of merits and not by reason of genetics.”

For his part, De La Salle University professor Julio C. Teehankee explained that political dynasties have turned political offices into “assets that can be passed on to the next of kin, a pamana.”

Hence, with this proliferation of dynasties, elections have become a “clash of clans,” he said.

For his part, committee member Ali Pangalian Balindong explained: “I come from a province that can claim to be the capital of political dynasties, and my family is no exemption. But after listening to the deliberations and to former chief justice Puno, I have decided to be part of history. I [am in favor of] the banning of political dynasties in this country.”