The Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution, voting 16-1-1, ruled en banc to elevate the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) as an independent constitutional body in the proposed federal government.

Declaring the CHR as a constitutional body would strengthen its investigative powers and expand membership to include representatives from the marginalized sectors, indigenous peoples, and environmental advocates. — Camille A. Aguinaldo