ConCom to decide federal structure, bill of rights

By Camille A. Aguinaldo

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution is set to decide early this week the executive and legislative structure of the proposed federal government as well as the bill of rights under the new draft Constitution.

“We’re hoping to put on the agenda en banc, first the structure of the federal government, the executive and legislative branches… And then two, the socio-economic and environmental rights,” said Ding Generoso, the committee’s spokesperson and senior technical assistant of Reynato S. Puno, former chief justice and currently ConCom chair.

He said the ConCom en banc session would be held either on April 10 or 11.

Next on the en banc’s agenda also this week would be the proposed economic and electoral reforms in the new Constitution, said Mr. Generoso. But this would depend if the relevant subcommittees have already finalized their recommendations.

In the proposed structure of the federal government, Mr. Generoso said the ConCom would decide on the distribution of powers among the executive and legislative branches.

He added the committee would also look into the “gridlock” between the two chambers of Congress where a bill passed in one chamber remains pending in the other.

“So that was being studied: how do you avoid that kind of situation? How do you speed up the legislative process? That is always the problem in the bicameral set-up. But that is not incurable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ConCom also earlier bared plans to strengthen civil and political rights under the draft Constitution’s bill of rights. It would also provide provisions on expanded environmental rights as well as socio-economic rights on education, health, and housing, which was not included in the 1987 Constitution’s bill of rights.

The ConCom en banc earlier decided to adopt a federal-presidential set-up in the draft Constitution and “tentatively agreed to” retain the bicameral legislature. It has also opted for a “regulated ban” on political dynasties.

The consultative body was also considering adding provisions to require the President and Vice-President to be elected as a team from the same political party. Some ConCom members have also proposed to raise the qualifications of executive officials and lawmakers by requiring at least a college degree.

As for the judicial branch, Mr. Generoso said the matter remained under deliberation in the subcommittee level as ConCom members were still studying the judiciary system at the regional level and the possible creation of a regional Supreme Court and a federal Supreme Court under a new government set-up.