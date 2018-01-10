Congressman not questioning ‘unfair’ suspension by Sandigan

ILOILO CITY Representative Jerry P. Treñas will not appeal the decision of the Sandiganbayan ordering his 90-day preventive suspension for the release of P500,000 to a media group not accredited by the local government when he was still mayor in 2003. He said he would just accept the “unfair” decision, noting that the city government was only the conduit for the fund donated by Senator Loren Legarda and stressing that all the legal processes were followed when the money was released to the Iloilo Press Club, Inc. — PNA/interaksyon.com
