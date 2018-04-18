Consortium proposes bus terminal in Bulacan

PRIVATE consortium North Luzon Express Terminals Inc (NLET) has proposed to build a P5-billion integrated bus terminal in Bocaue, Bulacan to service provincial bus riders in the areas north of Metro Manila.

NLET has proposed to build an 11.5-hectare terminal to be located beside the Philippine Arena in Ciudad de Victoria, a property in Bulacan owned by religious group Iglesia Ni Cristo.

The consortium and the Department of Transportation signed a memorandum of understanding for the project yesterday, April 17.

NLET said the terminal will be accessible to those going to and from Subic, Clark, Tarlac, and other towns in Bulacan province.

“(The terminal) is easily accessible to bus operators and passengers making it the most ideal location for an integrated bus terminal system having an area of 11.5 hectares that can surely accommodate all north bus operators and their buses,” NLET said in a statement.

NLET noted there are approximately 3,705 northern provincial buses that enter Mega Manila. The project is expected to ease congestion, reduce travel time for commuters, and lower operational costs for bus companies.

Bus operators will also be able to lower operating costs due to shortened routes and lower maintenance costs from operating in their individual terminals inside Mega Manila. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo