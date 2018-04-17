Consortium proposes integrated provincial bus terminal in Bocaue

Private consortium North Luzon Express Terminals Inc (NLET) has proposed an integrated bus terminal in Bocaue, Bulacan to service provincial bus riders in areas north of Metro Manila.

Below is NLET’s statement released on Tuesday, April 17:

In support of the Philippine government’s road transport initiatives led by the Department of Transportation, the North Luzon Express Terminal Inc. proposes the development of the intermodal North Luzon Express Terminal Project, an integrated bus terminal facility for the northbound provincial buses strategically located beside the world class “Philippine Arena”, the world’s largest indoor arena.

The North Luzon Express Terminal, which will be called as NLET, will be located near the regional growth centers of (Subic-Clark-Tarlac) where the new urban core, Clark Green City and gateway ports are situated. NLET is a transit oriented development that will promote the Bulacan Province by complementing its urban expansion in the areas of Bocaue, Obando, Sta. Maria, Meycauyan, Marilao and other nearby places. Although outside Mega Manila, NLET is still in close proximity to the urban city as it is only located along NLEX highway at Ciudad De Victoria, Bocaue, Bulacan. It is easily accessible to bus operators and passengers making it the most ideal location for an integrated bus terminal system having an area of 11.5 hectares that can surely accommodate all north bus operators and their buses.

At present, we have approximately 3,705 northern provincial buses which enter Mega Manila, not to mention around 5,900 city buses that cause severe traffic conditions that adversely affect the country’s economy and people’s quality of living. Based on JICA’s Report, the worsening traffic in Mega Manila now costs around 3.5 Billion Pesos a day in lost opportunity. This will increase to 6.0 Billion Pesos a day by 2030 if nothing is done.

To decongest traffic in Mega Manila, it has been recommended that transport intervention should include the improvement of bus services through an intermodal bus terminal and interchange facility ideally located outside Mega Manila. The NLET supports this initiative of DOTr, led by Secretary Tugade, in providing effective interconnections between different modes of transport services through an integrated transport bus terminal at par with international standards.

Ultimately, NLET’s main objective is to ensure efficient and seamless travel for the commuting public which is estimated to be 96,286 provincial bus passengers at the Northern region every day.

Provincial bus passengers will highly benefit from reduced walking, reduced transfer distances, better integration of facilities and increased safety as they need only to go to one integrated bus terminal that provides them options from a variety of bus operators found in one location.

For the bus operators, locating the integrated bus terminal north of Mega Manila will reduce provincial bus operating costs due to their shortened routes that will end at Philippine Arena and lesser maintenance costs from their individual terminals inside Mega Manila.

Without a doubt, this Project will result in traffic decongestion, reduced travel time and lower vehicle operations.