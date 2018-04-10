Consumer group calls for LTFRB to stop meddling in review of Uber-Grab deal

Consumer group Laban Konsyumer Inc. on Tuesday told the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to stop meddling in the ongoing review of the Philippine Competition Commission to the Uber-Grab deal, instead focus in fast-tracking the accreditation of prospective ride-hailing companies.

In a statement on Tuesday, Laban Konsyumer President Atty. Vic Dimagiba said that the LTFRB should avoid a “turf war” with PCC by issuing statements that might affect the regulatory review by the anti-trust agency. — Janina C. Lim