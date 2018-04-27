Consumer group calls for regulation of price hikes after TRAIN

A consumer group has called on government to regulate the continuous increase in the prices of goods and services partly brought about by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion’s (TRAIN) additional taxes.

“Aside from scrapping the TRAIN law’s collection of indirect taxes from poor Filipinos, SUKI suggests that agencies responsible in facilitating the delivery of public goods and services, such as the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Energy and the National Food Authority, practice strict regulation of prices in order to uphold consumers’ right to access and afford their basic needs,” the Samahan at Ugnayan ng mga Konsyumer para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan (SUKI) said in a statement. — Janina C. Lim