Consumer group tells LTFRB: Hands off Uber-Grab review by PCC

CONSUMER GROUP Laban Konsyumer Inc. on Tuesday told the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to stop meddling in the Philippine Competition Commission’s (PCC) ongoing review on the Uber-Grab deal, and instead focus on fast-tracking the accreditation of prospective ride-hailing companies.

In a statement, Laban Konsyumer President Victorio Mario A. Dimagiba said the LTFRB should avoid a “turf war” with PCC by issuing statements that might affect the review by the anti-trust agency. “The Competition Act vests in the PCC the primary power to review and decide on the deal in accordance with the law.

Let the PCC complete the review of the deal,” Mr. Dimagiba said. “Any public statement supporting the shutdown of Uber by LTFRB could undermine the PCC review processes.” — Janina C. Lim