Cop in Korean’s slay allowed to turn state witness

A POLICEMAN accused of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo in October 2016 has been allowed to turn state witness by the Angeles City court trying the case. Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 58 Judge Irineo Pangilinan, Jr., in granting the Department of Justice’s request, said Senior Police Officer 4 Roy Villegas satisfied all the requirements for tuning state witness such as the absolute necessity of his testimony, lack of direct evidence for the proper prosecution of the case against him, and his not appearing to be the most guilty.
